Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 216 311 69.5% 2,331 18 5 7.5 14 25 0

Cousins Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 33 44 344 2 1 3 7 0 Week 2 @Eagles 31 44 364 4 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 32 50 367 3 1 1 10 0 Week 4 @Panthers 12 19 139 2 2 1 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 29 47 284 2 0 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bears 21 31 181 1 0 2 -5 0 Week 7 49ers 35 45 378 2 1 2 -1 0 Week 8 @Packers 23 31 274 2 0 2 9 0

Kirk Cousins' Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

