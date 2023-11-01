The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors take the court for one of 13 exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Today's NBA Games

The Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks go on the road to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 1-3

1-3 MIL Record: 2-1

2-1 TOR Stats: 99.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (third)

99.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (third) MIL Stats: 116.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -4.5

MIL -4.5 MIL Odds to Win: -200

-200 TOR Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 224.5 points

The Detroit Pistons host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

BSDET and ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-2

2-2 POR Record: 1-3

1-3 DET Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth) POR Stats: 101.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DET -3.5

DET -3.5 DET Odds to Win: -155

-155 POR Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 214.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans hit the road the Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 3-1

3-1 NO Record: 2-1

2-1 OKC Stats: 112.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

112.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th) NO Stats: 103.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -3.5

OKC -3.5 OKC Odds to Win: -155

-155 NO Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 225.5 points

The Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 1-3

1-3 BKN Record: 1-2

1-2 MIA Stats: 104.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

104.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th) BKN Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -6.5

MIA -6.5 MIA Odds to Win: -250

-250 BKN Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 224.5 points

The Boston Celtics play host to the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 3-0

3-0 IND Record: 2-1

2-1 BOS Stats: 117.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

117.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (11th) IND Stats: 124.3 PPG (third in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -11.5

BOS -11.5 BOS Odds to Win: -650

-650 IND Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 231.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards

The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 2-2

2-2 WAS Record: 1-2

1-2 ATL Stats: 121.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)

121.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd) WAS Stats: 113.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -8.5

ATL -8.5 ATL Odds to Win: -350

-350 WAS Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 238.5 points

The New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSOH

MSG and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 2-2

2-2 CLE Record: 1-3

1-3 NY Stats: 106.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 103.8 Opp. PPG (fourth)

106.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 103.8 Opp. PPG (fourth) CLE Stats: 105.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -6.5

NY -6.5 NY Odds to Win: -275

-275 CLE Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 210.5 points

The Houston Rockets take on the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets go on the road to face the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 0-3

0-3 CHA Record: 1-2

1-2 HOU Stats: 101.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

101.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st) CHA Stats: 112.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -2.5

HOU -2.5 HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 222.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and ALT

BSN and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 1-2

1-2 DEN Record: 4-0

4-0 MIN Stats: 104.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

104.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) DEN Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 223.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 3-0

3-0 CHI Record: 2-2

2-2 DAL Stats: 125.3 PPG (first in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)

125.3 PPG (first in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd) CHI Stats: 105.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -5.5

DAL -5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHI Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 225.5 points

The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 1-3

1-3 MEM Record: 0-4

0-4 UTA Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (27th)

110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (27th) MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: UTA -2.5

UTA -2.5 UTA Odds to Win: -145

-145 MEM Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 227.5 points

The Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 3-1

3-1 SAC Record: 2-1

2-1 GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) SAC Stats: 125.3 PPG (first in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -7.5

GS -7.5 GS Odds to Win: -300

-300 SAC Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 234.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 2-2

2-2 LAC Record: 2-1

2-1 LAL Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th) LAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -2.5

LAL -2.5 LAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 LAC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 227.5 points

