Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the South Dakota Coyotes! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get South Dakota Coyotes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

South Dakota team leaders

Want to buy Lahat Thioune's jersey? Or another South Dakota player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lahat Thioune 7 14.3 10.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 Kaleb Stewart 7 13.9 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 Bostyn Holt 8 10.6 6.3 2.5 0.4 0.3 Paul Bruns 8 10.5 3.9 1.3 0.3 0.3 Isaac Bruns 8 8.9 2.5 0.6 0.5 0.0 Max Burchill 8 7.4 4.8 1.6 1.1 0.3 Felix Brostrom 8 5.5 2.6 1.0 0.4 0.3 Jake Brack 8 4.4 4.3 0.6 0.3 0.0 Mayuom Buom 8 4.1 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.4 Steven Kramer 7 3.9 2.7 2.4 0.6 0.4

South Dakota season stats

South Dakota has gone 5-3 so far this season.

The Coyotes are 3-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its signature win this season, South Dakota took down the VMI Keydets on November 17. The final score was 85-81.

This year, the Coyotes haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games left on South Dakota's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Coyotes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming South Dakota games

Check out the Coyotes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Western Illinois A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 CSU Bakersfield H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 San Diego A 10:00 PM

Check out the Coyotes this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.