South Dakota's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Coyotes are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

If you're looking to go to see the South Dakota Coyotes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming South Dakota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 CSU Bakersfield H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 San Diego A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Omaha H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Eastern Washington H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Montana A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 South Dakota State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Denver A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UMKC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 North Dakota H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 South Dakota State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center
  • Broadcast: Summit League Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Dakota's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Dakota players

Shop for South Dakota gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lahat Thioune 8 13.8 9.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 52.3% (46-88) -
Paul Bruns 9 11.4 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.2 37.3% (31-83) 36.7% (18-49)
Bostyn Holt 9 11.0 5.8 2.4 0.6 0.2 54.8% (40-73) 50.0% (2-4)
Kaleb Stewart 7 13.9 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 43.6% (34-78) 45.0% (18-40)
Isaac Bruns 9 8.9 2.6 0.7 0.6 0.0 45.2% (33-73) 40.6% (13-32)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.