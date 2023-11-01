Coming up for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) is a game versus the Wichita State Shockers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming South Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wichita State N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Mayville State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Wyoming N 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 North Dakota H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Weber State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Montana State H 5:15 PM
Thu, Jan 11 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Denver A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Omaha H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Dakota A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UMKC H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 South Dakota H 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Oral Roberts H 4:00 PM

South Dakota State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wichita State Shockers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Intrust Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top South Dakota State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zeke Mayo 9 17.9 6.7 3.0 1.4 0.2 45.6% (57-125) 29.5% (18-61)
Luke Appel 9 12.1 4.2 1.7 0.3 0.3 46.7% (42-90) 42.1% (8-19)
William Kyle III 9 11.8 5.6 1.0 0.4 1.2 59.3% (48-81) 0.0% (0-1)
Charlie Easley 8 11.0 5.8 2.9 2.6 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 44.7% (17-38)
Kalen Garry 9 8.1 5.1 0.7 1.1 0.1 39.3% (22-56) 39.0% (16-41)

