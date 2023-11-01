The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets gave up to their opponents (47.8%).

Last season, Minnesota had a 28-14 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Timberwolves ranked 26th.

The Timberwolves averaged only 3.3 more points per game last year (115.8) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota put together a 29-16 record last season in games it scored more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves scored 115.9 points per game at home last season, and 115.6 away.

At home, the Timberwolves gave up 115 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.6).

The Timberwolves drained more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries