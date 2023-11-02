Should you wager on Kirill Kaprizov to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

Kaprizov has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

Kaprizov has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

