Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Eriksson Ek available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in six games this year (out of 10), including multiple points four times.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Eriksson Ek hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 10 Points 1 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

