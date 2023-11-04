On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Kirill Kaprizov going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

Kaprizov has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Kaprizov has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

Kaprizov averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.