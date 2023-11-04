The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) visit the Clemson Tigers (4-4) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.3 points allowed per game). With 28.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Clemson ranks 64th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 38th, surrendering 21 points per game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Notre Dame Clemson 427.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (54th) 279.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (5th) 164.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (67th) 263.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (46th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has compiled 2,126 yards (236.2 ypg) on 149-of-228 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 901 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 273 yards (30.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' team-high 422 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has put up a 417-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Jayden Thomas' 17 receptions have yielded 251 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,947 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards with three scores.

Will Shipley has rushed for 515 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Phil Mafah has run for 439 yards across 73 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has registered 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 408 (51 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has caught 31 passes and compiled 395 receiving yards (49.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool's 46 targets have resulted in 31 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

