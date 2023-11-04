The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) meet in the 2023 edition of Bedlam on Saturday, November 4. The Sooners are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-6) 61.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-5.5) 61.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Oklahoma has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Oklahoma State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

