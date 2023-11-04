As we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. LSU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 62-0 vs Army

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ole Miss

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-1 | 8-2 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 33-7 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Georgia

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

8-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win SEC: -185

-185 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 43-20 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

5. Missouri

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 34-12 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-2 | 6-4 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 33-27 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 30-17 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Auburn

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 27-13 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 33-27 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Florida

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 43-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 7-3 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 27-13 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 30-17 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-9

2-7 | 1-9 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 33-7 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

