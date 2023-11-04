Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 10, which includes the North Dakota State Bison versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from South Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
