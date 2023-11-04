When the Southern Illinois Salukis match up with the South Dakota Coyotes at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Salukis will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-6.8) 43.6 Southern Illinois 25, South Dakota 18

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games against the spread last season.

In Coyotes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

The Salukis have yet to go over the total this season.

Coyotes vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 28.1 16.6 30.7 20 26.6 14.6 South Dakota 23.1 17.3 26.8 16.2 17 19

