MVFC opponents meet when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-0) and the North Dakota State Bison (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking ninth-best in total offense (447.9 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (230.9 yards allowed per game). North Dakota State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in points per game (37.4) and 11th-best in points surrendered per game (18).

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota State North Dakota State 447.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.3 (9th) 230.9 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 243.4 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.8 (4th) 204.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 1,528 yards (191 ypg) on 112-of-162 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 180 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 109 times for 754 yards (94.3 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 16 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 510 yards (63.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's team-high 458 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 34 targets) with three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has caught 13 passes for 267 yards (33.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jadon Janke's 17 grabs have yielded 235 yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,406 yards (175.8 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 75.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 393 yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with nine touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 387 yards across 67 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis leads his squad with 507 receiving yards on 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

Eli Green has caught 19 passes and compiled 339 receiving yards (42.4 per game).

Joe Stoffel's 18 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

