The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Jazz 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.0)

Timberwolves (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.4

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense, the Timberwolves were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).

At 41.9 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds allowed, Minnesota was 23rd and 22nd in the league, respectively, last year.

With 26.2 assists per game last season, the Timberwolves were eighth in the NBA.

Minnesota was the fourth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.8) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves were 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2) last season. They were 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.