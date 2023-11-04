Northwest Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) at Target Center on November 4, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves made 49% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Jazz allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Minnesota went 31-14 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Jazz ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 23rd.

Last year, the Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.

When Minnesota totaled more than 118 points last season, it went 20-7.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves played better when playing at home last year, scoring 115.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 per game in away games.

Minnesota ceded 115 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 116.6 when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves drained 12.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged away from home (12). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% when playing at home and 37.6% in road games.

Timberwolves Injuries