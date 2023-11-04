Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz at Target Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -125)
  • Edwards has recorded 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points more than Saturday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Edwards has connected on four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
13.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +102)
  • Saturday's points prop for Rudy Gobert is 13.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 12.5.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 15.7 points Karl-Anthony Towns scores per game are 5.8 less than his prop total on Saturday.
  • His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).
  • Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Towns has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.
  • He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).
  • Markkanen has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +110)
  • John Collins has recorded 13 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points less than Saturday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average of 11 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).
  • Collins has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

