Week 10 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 10 Pac-12 Results
Utah 55 Arizona State 3
- Pregame Favorite: Utah (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 39.5
Team Stat Comparison
|Utah
|Arizona State
|513
|Total Yards
|83
|161
|Passing Yards
|40
|352
|Rushing Yards
|43
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 10 Pac-12 Games
No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 24 USC Trojans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-3)
Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-13.5)
No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)
No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.