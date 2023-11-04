Looking to see how the one game with SoCon teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below to see key players and results from that game.

Mercer vs. Citadel

Week 10 SoCon Results

Mercer 38 Citadel 16

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (10-for-17, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brayden Smith (2 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ty James (3 TAR, 3 REC, 74 YDS)

Citadel Leaders

Passing: Graeson Underwood (13-for-27, 139 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Underwood (12 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Tyler Cherry (5 TAR, 5 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Citadel Mercer 259 Total Yards 302 139 Passing Yards 147 120 Rushing Yards 155 3 Turnovers 0

Next Week's SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

