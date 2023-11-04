Here's a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Wild prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Questionable Lower Body Filip Chytil C Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild are seventh in the league in scoring (35 goals, 3.5 per game).

Minnesota concedes 4.2 goals per game (42 total), which ranks 31st in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Rangers Season Insights

New York ranks 18th in the league with 30 goals scored (three per game).

Its +11 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-115) Wild (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.