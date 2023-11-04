How to Watch the Wild vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild will host the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 4, with the Wild having lost four straight, and the Rangers on a six-game winning streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Wild look to beat the the Rangers on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
|Wild vs Rangers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Rangers Prediction
|Wild vs Rangers Player Props
|Wild vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are allowing 42 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.
- The Wild score the eighth-most goals in the league (35 total, 3.5 per game).
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|10
|2
|8
|10
|5
|4
|28.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|10
|5
|5
|10
|2
|2
|49.8%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|10
|3
|7
|10
|11
|5
|-
|Ryan Hartman
|10
|6
|3
|9
|8
|8
|43.3%
|Jacob Middleton
|10
|2
|5
|7
|3
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers give up only 1.9 goals per game (19 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have 30 goals this season (three per game), 18th in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|10
|5
|11
|16
|5
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|10
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|49.7%
|Chris Kreider
|10
|7
|2
|9
|5
|3
|31.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|10
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.