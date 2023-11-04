The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2), who have won six in a row, on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

Wild vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (3-5-2 overall) have a -2-2 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Minnesota has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Wild have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 2-4-1 in those games (to register five points).

In the three games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-3-1 (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 7th 3.5 Goals Scored 3 18th 31st 4.2 Goals Allowed 1.9 2nd 18th 30.7 Shots 28 28th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 26.2 1st 19th 15.79% Power Play % 32.43% 3rd 32nd 63.64% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

Wild vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

