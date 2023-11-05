In one of the two matchups on the Bundesliga slate today, Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg take the pitch at Volkswagen Arena.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Bundesliga action.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen is on the road to match up with VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (-155)

VfL Wolfsburg (-155) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+330)

Werder Bremen (+330) Draw: (+320)

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart travels to face 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-160)

VfB Stuttgart (-160) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+340)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+340) Draw: (+330)

