Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Nailor's stats can be found below.
In terms of last year's season stats, Nailor was targeted 13 times and had nine catches for 179 yards (19.9 per reception) and one TD.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brandon Powell (LP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- K.J. Osborn (LP/chest): 30 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nailor 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|179
|67
|1
|19.9
Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|3
|3
|89
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|62
|0
