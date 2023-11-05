T.J. Hockenson will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hockenson has a 478-yard campaign on 53 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 68 occasions, and averages 59.8 yards.

Hockenson vs. the Falcons

Hockenson vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 194.6 passing yards the Falcons concede per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 28th in the NFL by allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (15 total passing TDs).

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-118)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

Hockenson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Hockenson has 21.6% of his team's target share (68 targets on 315 passing attempts).

He is averaging seven yards per target (84th in league play), picking up 478 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

With six red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

