The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they try to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). A point total of 37 has been set for this game.

As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, here are their betting trends and insights.

Vikings vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGG Falcons (-4.5) 37 -225 +180 FanDuel Falcons (-4.5) 37.5 -230 +190

Minnesota vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX

Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-1.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Minnesota has had one game (of eight) go over the total this year.

Atlanta is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In Atlanta's eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.