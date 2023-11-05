Vikings vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they try to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). A point total of 37 has been set for this game.
As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, here are their betting trends and insights.
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-4.5)
|37
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-4.5)
|37.5
|-230
|+190
Minnesota vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Minnesota's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-1.
- The Vikings have one win ATS (1-0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Minnesota has had one game (of eight) go over the total this year.
- Atlanta is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In Atlanta's eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
