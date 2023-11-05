The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) host a streaking Minnesota Vikings (4-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Vikings have won three straight games.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons and Vikings can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3.5 37.5 -190 +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Minnesota's matchups this season have a 46.8-point average over/under, 9.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.

This season, the Vikings have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Minnesota has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Atlanta Falcons

The average total in Atlanta's outings this year is 40.9, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-0).

The Falcons have won three of their five games as moneyline favorites this year (60%).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Falcons vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 17.3 24 20.1 16 40.9 4 8 Vikings 21.9 11 20.3 17 46.8 4 8

Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Over its last three contests, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Vikings have not hit the over once.

The Falcons have a -23-point negative scoring differential on the season (-2.8 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by only 13 points on the season (1.6 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three games, Atlanta has gone over the total once.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-23 total points, -2.8 per game), while the Vikings have scored only 13 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 48.5 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 25.8 24.5 ATS Record 4-3-1 1-3-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.0 21.8 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.