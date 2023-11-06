The Akron Zips (0-0) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Frost Arena. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Zips allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • South Dakota State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Zips ranked 147th.
  • Last year, the Jackrabbits put up 70.9 points per game, only four more points than the 66.9 the Zips gave up.
  • South Dakota State had a 15-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.9.
  • In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Akron - Frost Arena
11/8/2023 Dakota Wesleyan - Frost Arena
11/13/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

