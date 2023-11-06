How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (0-0) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Frost Arena. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota State vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Zips allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- South Dakota State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Zips ranked 147th.
- Last year, the Jackrabbits put up 70.9 points per game, only four more points than the 66.9 the Zips gave up.
- South Dakota State had a 15-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.9.
- In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Akron
|-
|Frost Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dakota Wesleyan
|-
|Frost Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.