The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Akron Zips on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-1.5) 141.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Akron Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Dakota State compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 13 Jackrabbits games went over the point total.

Akron put together an 11-17-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, 14 of the Zips' games went over the point total.

