Monday's game between the Akron Zips (0-0) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) at Frost Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Akron taking home the win. Game time is at 9:15 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Frost Arena

South Dakota State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, South Dakota State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-0.7)

Akron (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

South Dakota State Performance Insights

South Dakota State put up 70.9 points per game and allowed 69.8 last season, making them 191st in college basketball on offense and 166th defensively.

The Jackrabbits were 288th in the country in rebounds per game (29.8) and 217th in rebounds allowed (31.7) last year.

Last season, South Dakota State was 21st-worst in the nation in assists at 10.7 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Jackrabbits were 134th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.7) last year. They were 122nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, South Dakota State was 263rd and 128th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Jackrabbits attempted 38.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 61.2% of their shots, with 69.7% of their makes coming from there.

