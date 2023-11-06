Monday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) clashing at Frost Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-55 victory for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Jackrabbits finished 29-6 over the course of the season.

South Dakota State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 84, Arkansas State 55

South Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jackrabbits outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game last season, with a +622 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) and gave up 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball).

South Dakota State tallied 85.4 points per game last year in conference games, which was 7.1 more points per game than its overall average (78.3).

Offensively the Jackrabbits performed better in home games last year, averaging 86.6 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.

Defensively South Dakota State played worse in home games last season, giving up 60.6 points per game, compared to 60.1 on the road.

