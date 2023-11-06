Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)
  • Edwards is averaging 25.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
  • Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Edwards' four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (12.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 13.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 21.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average (15.7).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).
  • Towns has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).
  • He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +112)
  • Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
  • Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 22.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
  • Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
  • He has knocked down 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

