Wild vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2), losers of three straight road games, visit the New York Islanders (5-2-3) at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.
Wild vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)
Wild vs Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Wild Player Props
|How to Watch Islanders vs Wild
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have posted a record of 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 4-5-2.
- Minnesota has three points (1-1-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning seven points from those contests.
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 3-2-1 (seven points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-3-1 to record three points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|24th
|2.7
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|9th
|6th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|4.18
|30th
|17th
|30.9
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|31st
|36
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|26th
|23rd
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|23rd
|13th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|64.71%
|32nd
Wild vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
