When the Minnesota Wild square off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Matthew Boldy light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Boldy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Boldy has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

