Wednesday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Golden Knights vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Trends

In seven of 13 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kings have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Vegas is 7-2 (victorious in 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-133) -

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Trevor Moore 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (-133) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-167) 3.5 (+125) Drew Doughty 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-111) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.1 3.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.7 2.4 9 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 6-4-0 6.3 4.5 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.5 2.6 9 20.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

