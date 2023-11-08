Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 114-109 win over the Celtics, Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

We're going to look at Gobert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

The Pelicans conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 13 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/25/2023 34 17 12 3 0 1 1 12/28/2022 29 10 8 2 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.