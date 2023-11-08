The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Timberwolves earned a 114-109 OT win against the Celtics. Anthony Edwards scored a team-leading 38 points for the Timberwolves in the victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

