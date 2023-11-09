Thursday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Florida State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 99-63 win over Charleston Southern in their last game on Monday.

The Seminoles head into this matchup after a 99-63 win over Charleston Southern on Monday. The Volunteers came out on top in their most recent game 93-64 against Florida A&M on Tuesday. O'Mariah Gordon's team-leading 21 points paced the Seminoles in the victory. In the Volunteers' win, Jewel Spear led the way with 20 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles' +408 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Florida State put up fewer points per contest (76.2) than its season average (79.3).

The Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.5 more points than they averaged in away games (74.8).

In 2022-23, Florida State ceded 60.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 73.3.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points in SEC play (76.5) than overall (77.1).

The Volunteers averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

Tennessee conceded 61.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.