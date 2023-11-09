Should you wager on Marco Rossi to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

Rossi has no points on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

