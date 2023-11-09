Wild vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Wild took down the New York Islanders 4-2 in their most recent game.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Wild vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Rangers 5, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have earned a record of 1-2-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-5-2.
- When Minnesota has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-1-1 record).
- The Wild have earned nine points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-2-1 (nine points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in five games. The Wild finished 1-3-1 in those contests (three points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|8th
|4th
|2.17
|Goals Allowed
|4
|30th
|29th
|27.5
|Shots
|31.5
|14th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|24th
|2nd
|34.15%
|Power Play %
|15.22%
|23rd
|9th
|86.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|32nd
Wild vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
