Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 9?
Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- Lettieri has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Lettieri has no points on the power play.
- Lettieri's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
