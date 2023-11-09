Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

  • Lettieri has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Lettieri has no points on the power play.
  • Lettieri's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

