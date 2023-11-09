Going into a game against the New York Rangers (9-2-1), the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Madison Square Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild are eighth in the NHL in scoring (43 goals, 3.6 per game).

Minnesota allows four goals per game (48 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -5, they are 23rd in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-155) Wild (+125) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.