The New York Rangers (9-2-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Rangers meet the Wild.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Wild Rangers 5-4 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 48 goals allowed (four per game) is 31st in the NHL.

With 43 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 12 7 6 13 2 5 49.2% Mats Zuccarello 12 3 10 13 6 5 28.6% Kirill Kaprizov 12 4 8 12 11 5 0% Ryan Hartman 12 7 3 10 11 10 44.6% Patrick Maroon 12 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 26 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 13th in the NHL with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players