The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Wild took down the New York Islanders 4-2 in their last game.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-140) Wild (+115) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in four games, and failed to win any of them.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 10 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 39 (13th) Goals 43 (10th) 26 (3rd) Goals Allowed 48 (31st) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 7 (18th) 6 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (29th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Wild have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 48 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

