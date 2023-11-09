Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Rangers on November 9, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin, Mats Zuccarello and others when the New York Rangers host the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wild vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Zuccarello's 13 points are important for Minnesota. He has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 12 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Joel Eriksson Ek is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 13 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and six assists in 12 games.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kirill Kaprizov's four goals and eight assists add up to 12 points this season.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (20 total points), having put up seven goals and 13 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists to total 12 points (one per game).
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
