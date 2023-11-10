For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brock Faber a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Faber has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:49 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:08 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:09 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:19 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

