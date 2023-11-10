Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Dewar a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- Dewar has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
