For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Middleton a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Middleton stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Middleton has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:42 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 3 0 3 18:23 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.