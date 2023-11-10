Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
Should you bet on Marcus Johansson to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Johansson's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
